Everde Growers has Filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Headquartered in Houston, TX, TreeSap Farms, LLC (“TreeSap Farms,” dba Everde Growers), along with its Debtor⁽¹⁾ and non-Debtor affiliates (collectively, “TreeSap” or the “Company”), is a leading U.S. horticultural producer specializing in shade trees, shrubs, and ornamental plants.
- The Company owns or operates 15 farms across California, Texas, Florida, and Oregon, spanning more than 6,700 acres of production.
- TreeSap also maintains a West Coast office in Orange, CA.
The Company grows over 33 million plants annually, serving a diverse customer base that includes retail consumers, landscape contractors, and landscape architects. Its portfolio features 5,000+ plant varieties across 15 categories, with more than 70% of revenue derived from shrub evergreen, tree evergreen, edible, and tree deciduous plants.
