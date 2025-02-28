Everde Growers has Filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

Headquartered in Houston, TX, TreeSap Farms, LLC (“TreeSap Farms,” dba Everde Growers), along with its Debtor⁽¹⁾ and non-Debtor affiliates (collectively, “TreeSap” or the “Company”), is a leading U.S. horticultural producer specializing in shade trees, shrubs, and ornamental plants.

The Company owns or operates 15 farms across California, Texas, Florida, and Oregon, spanning more than 6,700 acres of production.

TreeSap also maintains a West Coast office in Orange, CA.

The Company grows over 33 million plants annually, serving a diverse customer base that includes retail consumers, landscape contractors, and landscape architects. Its portfolio features 5,000+ plant varieties across 15 categories, with more than 70% of revenue derived from shrub evergreen, tree evergreen, edible, and tree deciduous plants.

