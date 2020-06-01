Explore The PanAmerican Seed FlowerTrials From Home! Register for FlowerSTREAM, June 11

VENHUIZEN, THE NETHERLANDS: PanAmerican Seed® announces a virtual way to explore its top new product introductions from FlowerTrials® through FlowerSTREAM – a one-hour webinar experience with PanAmerican Seed’s expert team. Guests can sign up at www.panamseed.com/flowerstream for one of two convenient FlowerSTREAM time slots on Thursday, June 11, 9: 00-10:00 and 14:00-15:00 (in Amsterdam).

In addition, PanAmerican Seed has launched an update to its FlowerTrials mobile app that puts all of the 2021 introductions in your pocket. Search for “flowertrials” in your preferred app store, or visit our website www.panamseed.com/flowertrials for direct links to download.

“We are happy to provide our customers the chance to see new varieties and to interact with our team. The FlowerSTREAM event and our complementary FlowerTrials app further connects us while having to stay apart,” says FlowerSTREAM host and PanAmerican Seed Sales Manager Jeroen Star. “We’re confident guests will enjoy the latest new plants from PanAmerican Seed and feel excitement as they plan programs for the year to come.”

To register for FlowerSTREAM and for a sneak peek at the new products on the agenda, visit www.panamseed.com/flowerstream.