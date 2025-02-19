Explore Top Performers for 2025 in the Latest Ball Seed Brochure for Pro Landscape, Garden Retail Businesses

THRIVE and FLOURISH from Ball Seed offers plant recommendations, planning resources, and trending plants for the landscape and retail markets.

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – Ball Seed®, North America’s leading horticultural distributor, is pleased to release the 2025 edition of its combined THRIVE and FLOURISH printed brochure for pro-landscaper solutions and garden center inspiration. This annual guide puts expert plant recommendations in the hands of greenhouse growers to help them build top-performing landscape programs and engage their retail customers.

The topics and categories are curated by Ball Seed Landscape Business Manager, Jeff Gibson, with the goal of “growing” the next generation into the gardeners they aspire to be. To that end, the 2025 guide showcases dozens of new introductions, plus tried-and-true varieties for across North America.

“Growers have an opportunity to engage the next generation on many levels and build lasting bonds between the plants they offer and what the consumer seeks from the green industry,” says Gibson. “The good news is this new generation is already drawn to plants, and this year’s THRIVE and FLOURISH guide connects the grower to the current market trends.”

Some of the topics and trends covered by the 2025 THRIVE and FLOURISH guide include:

• Container concepts that capture the essence of long-lasting color.

• Pollinator-attractors that invite butterflies, birds, and bees to the garden.

• Top-performing sun-loving plants and best-in-class shade selections.

• Plant choices that beat the seasonal heat.

In addition, the guide includes a comprehensive all-year business planner that suggests the best time to order, plant/sow, and sell for grower success. The calendar is sorted by crop and gives an actionable prompt each month of the year.

The 2025 THRIVE and FLOURISH guide is available online now through an interactive flip-book virtual experience. View, search and download at ballseed.com/CatalogsBrochures/#brochures Contact your Ball Seed sales representative or Ball ColorLink associate at 800 879-BALL to request your printed copy today.