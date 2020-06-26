Expo Flor Ecuador 2020 is Canceled

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, event has been cancelled. Hope to see you soon, we will keep you updated.

Expo Flor Ecuador 2020 is the best International Flower Trade Show in the cut flower industry. This will be the second edition, and will take place again at the Centro de Convenciones Metropolitano de Quito in the Bicentennial Park of Quito-Ecuador.

Our exhibitors include breeders, flower growers, agriculture suppliers, freight forwarders, and airlines. Our strive is that you, as a proved flower buyer, find your complete business needs and the best quality product in the market.

