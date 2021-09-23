Fall Marketing Ideas for Your Floral Business

September 22 is the official start of fall—and the start of one of your busiest seasons! Fall also brings some fantastic marketing opportunities, but it takes a bit of preparation. Here are a few things you can do right now to bring in maximum revenue throughout the fall season.

Review your marketing goals

As we move into fall, we’re also closing out the third quarter of the year. It’s the perfect time to review how your marketing has been doing so far, reinforce what’s working, and make any changes to end the year off strong. See which goals you’ve achieved, and which may need a bit more “push” to stay on track. This will help you determine how and what to promote for the coming months.

Update your website as needed

Before heading into the busiest time of the year, make sure your website is ready. Go through it from the customer’s viewpoint and see that everything works well: It’s easy to navigate, easy to read, pages load quickly, and the checkout experience is smooth. Most importantly, make sure your website is optimized for mobile viewing, as mobile (as opposed to desktop) is now Google’s primary way to determine where to rank your site.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses / Equiflor