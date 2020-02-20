Farmgirl Flowers Became A Multimillion Dollar E-Commerce Startup Without a Penny in Venture Capital

For many startup founders, raising outside capital from investors is one of the hardest parts of launching a new business.  For Christina Stembel, founder and CEO of Farmgirl Flowers, it never happened.

“To date, I’ve received 104 no’s,” Stembel said of her experience trying to raise venture capital. “We’ve gotten three yes’s, but the terms were not great at all compared to what our competitors were getting. So I did not take it, did not move forward with it.”

But even without a single check from a venture capitalist – or even a college degree – Stembel built Farmgirl Flowers into a multimillion dollar e-commerce floral business. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Yahoo Finance

