Farwest Show Calls for 2023 New Varieties Showcase Entries

Portland, Oregon — The 2023 Farwest Show is now accepting submissions of new plant introductions for the upcoming New Varieties Showcase.

Sponsored by Hip Labels, the showcase is an annual highlight at Farwest, the biggest green industry trade show and conference in the West, which will be held August 23–25, 2023 at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland, Oregon.

“The New Varieties Showcase highlights the best and most exciting new plants on the market — those that will make buyers and consumers sit up and take notice,” said Allan Niemi, director of events for show producers the Oregon Association of Nurseries. “New introductions truly do drive the industry forward.”

Each year, the New Varieties Showcase is one of the industry’s most-watched events for previewing new plant introductions that will raise the bar in the marketplace. The showcase display on the expo floor gives prominence to cutting-edge plant varieties from around the world. All accepted entries are judged by a jury of industry experts, as well as the 4,000-plus show attendees. The top vote-getters have the chance to win a Judge’s Award or a People’s Choice Award.

For 2023, two tiers of entry are being offered: Tier 1 entries will be featured online at www.FarwestShow.com and displayed in the New Varieties Showcase on the floor with Hip Labels plant tag labels. Added-value incentives for Tier 1 entries include presentation in the July issue of Digger magazine ($750 value) and Hip Labels plant tag take-aways for attendees. Each Tier 1 submission costs $250 and the registration deadline is April 14.

Tier 2 entries will be featured online at www.FarwestShow.com and displayed in the New Varieties Showcase on the floor with Hip Labels plant tag labels. Each Tier 2 submission costs $90 and the registration deadline is June 30.

To qualify for approved entry, plants must exhibit qualities of greater hardiness, increased bloom time, more vibrant color, improved habit and/or better disease resistance. Entries must be new market introductions for 2023 or 2024, and they must be available for purchase from at least one designated grower or supplier exhibiting at the 2023 Farwest Show. At the 2022 show, 61 impressive varieties were on display, including annuals, grasses, perennials, shrubs and trees.

The online form to submit entries is available at https://farwestshow.com/new-varietiesshowcase-submissions/

The Oregon Association of Nurseries (OAN), based in Wilsonville, represents nearly 700 wholesale growers, retailers, landscapers, and suppliers. Oregon’s ornamental horticulture industry is one of the state’s largest agricultural commodities, with annual sales of $1.2 billion. Oregon’s nursery industry is a traded sector; more than 75% of the nursery plants grown in Oregon are shipped out of state. For information, visit www.oan.org or call 503-682-5089.

The Farwest Show, the biggest green industry trade show in the West, will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2023! The show is produced by the OAN, a nonprofit organization that represents and serves the interests of Oregon’s nursery, retail, and greenhouse industry. Any revenue realized by the OAN is reinvested into the industry through education, research, marketing support and government relations. For more information about the 2023 Farwest Show, visit www.FarwestShow.com or call 503-682-5089.