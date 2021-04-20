Farwest Show extends Tier 1 deadline for 2021 New Varieties Showcase

Portland, Oregon — The 2021 Farwest Show, the biggest green industry trade show in the West, has extended the Tier 1 deadline for the New Varieties Showcase to April 30. Sponsored by Hip Labels, the showcase is an annual highlight at Farwest and will be available for guests to explore. The show is scheduled for August 18–20, 2021 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon.

Tier 1 entries receive many valuable benefits when they are featured in the New Varieties Showcase. Newly introduced products are published at www.FarwestShow.com for online audiences with approved descriptions, logos, and exhibitor contact information. Accepted entries are also published for free in the New Varieties Showcase supplement, which will be inserted into the July issue of Digger magazine and sent to more than 8,000 subscribers. The $750 value in print publicity is exclusive to Tier 1 entries.

On the show floor, all plant submissions are presented to Farwest Show attendees and exhibitors in the New Varieties Showcase in an attractive, high-traffic area near other exhibitor booths and restrooms. Each variety will be displayed with Hip Label plant tag labels. All tags are free and available for attendees to take with them as they explore the exhibitors to place orders. New to the showcase, the Hip Label tags will customize plant tags for augmented reality marketing experiences. Samples of the enhanced plant tags can be seen online when downloading the HIP Engager™ Instructions on https://farwestshow.com/new-varietiesshowcase-submissions. The high-tech marketing tool is available for iPhone and Android users.

Each Tier 1 submission costs $235. The registration deadline was extended one month, from March 31 to April 30. All accepted entries are judged by a group of industry experts, as well as the anticipated 5,000-plus show attendees. The top vote-getters have the chance to win a Judge’s Award or a People’s Choice Award.

For 2021, two tiers of entry are being offered: Tier 2 entries will be featured online at www.FarwestShow.com and displayed in the New Varieties Showcase on the floor with Hip Label plant tag labels. Each Tier 2 submission costs $75 and the registration deadline is June 30. To be considered for inclusion in the showcase, all entrants must submit their plants online: https://farwestshow.com/new-varieties-showcase-submissions/.

The plants accepted for Tier 1 and Tier 2 are also added to www.NurseryGuide.com, the

Oregon Association of Nurseries (OAN) wholesale search engine for plants, services and supplies, so that searchers can find it. OAN members exhibiting at Farwest will receive one free listing for each 2021 New Varieties Showcase entry they have available.

To qualify for approved entry, plants must exhibit new and improved qualities, such as greater hardiness, increased bloom time, more vibrant color, improved habit and/or better disease resistance. Entries must be new market introductions for 2021 or 2022, and they must be available for purchase from at least one designated grower or supplier exhibiting at the 2021 Farwest Show.

Though the 2020 Farwest Show was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Varieties Showcase continued online with a virtual contest and 39 varieties were submitted, including trees, shrubs, perennials and annuals.

For questions, contact Zen Landis at zlandis@oan.org or 503-582-2011.

