Farwest Show is Canceled

Oregon Association of Nurseries Floral May 26, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the world’s social and economic norms with sheltering in place and social distancing. Unfortunately, it has also turned the business of large events upside down, from professional sports to concerts to trade shows.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, based on input from her public health advisers, has determined that large events should not happen in Oregon at least through the month of September. As a result, the Oregon Convention Center has canceled the booked events there.

Accordingly, the Oregon Association of Nurseries (OAN) Board of Directors reluctantly announces the cancellation of the 2020 Farwest Show, which had been set for August 26–28 in Portland.

