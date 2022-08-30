Farwest Show Judges Choose Nightfall Snowbell as Best in Show at New Varieties Showcase

Portland, Oregon — Nightfall Snowbell (Styrax japonicus ‘JFS 6SJ’) was chosen by professional judges as the Best in Show winner in the 2022 Farwest Show’s New Varieties Showcase.

The plant, bred by Keith Warren and introduced by J. Frank Schmidt & Son Co. based in Boring, Oregon, is one of 61 outstanding new selections on display at the 2022 Farwest Show and available from at least one show exhibitor.

The show opened Wednesday, August 24 and continues through Friday, August 26 at the Oregon

Convention Center in Portland, Oregon. The show also presents People’s Choice awards, which are chosen by attendees voting on the show floor. Those awards will be announced on Friday, the final day of the show.

“The best place to find the full range of new plant introductions is at the New Varieties Showcase,” said Heather Cyrus, manager of events and education for the Oregon Association of Nurseries, which produces the show. “Growers and breeders have brought out their best, most exciting new plants, so the industry can see where future plants are headed.”

Nightfall Snowbell combines the deep purple foliage of Evening Light Snowbell with the gratefully weeping form of greenleafed cultivars such as Fragrant Fountain. It features purple emerging leaves with green undertones, which contrast with pearly white flower buds in spring. They open to reveal creamy white, bellshaped blooms. The leaves darken as the season continues. It is available from J. Frank Schmidt & Son Co.(Booth #19026) as #10 containers and multiple bare root sizes.

In addition of the Best of Show award, judges gave Awards of Merit as follows:

Vinho Verde Weigela (Weigela florida ‘Smnwfbgv’ PPAF) , introduced by Spring Meadow Nursery. It was discovered as a variegated sport on a seedling whose parents were golden ‘Briant’s Rubidor’ and burgundy ‘Naomi Campbell’. It has lime green leaves set off with a bold, black margin. A light crop of red-pink flowers appears in late spring, but the foliage is the main draw. The plant is available in 2-gallon containers from Farwest exhibitor Walla Walla Nursery Co. (Booth #8051).

Invincibelle Sublime™ Hydrangea (Hydrangea arborescens 'SMNHRL' PPAF, CPBRAF) , bred by Tim Wood and introduced by Proven Winners ColorChoice Flowering Shrubs. It is a fullsized smooth hydrangea with cloud-like mophead flowers on sturdy stems. The plant is available in 2¼inch, 4-inch and quart containers from Farwest exhibitors Walla Walla Nursery Co. (Booth #8051), Oregon Pride Nurseries Inc. (Booth #8032), Alpha Nursery Inc. (Booth #18019) and Fisher Farms (Booth #13043).

Pretty Parasols Coneflowers (Echinacea 'JS Engeltje'), introduced by Concept Plants. It is a lowmaintenance, high endurance coneflower with strong stems that flowers from July through November, with flowers appearing one after another, not opening at the same time. They appear at different heights, giving a "wild" look with multiple flowers on each stem. The plant is available in 1gallon containers from Farwest exhibitor Walla Walla Nursery Co. (Booth #8051).

All of the New Varieties Showcase selections are viewable at the Farwest Show and at https://farwestshow.com/new-varieties-showcase/

