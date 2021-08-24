Farwest Show judges choose Sensational Lavender as Best in Show at New Varieties Showcase

Portland, Oregon — Sensational® Lavender (Lavandula intermedia ‘Tesseract’ PP31786) was chosen by judged as the Best in Show winner in the 2021 Farwest Show’s New Varieties Showcase.

The plant, discovered by Lloyd Traven and Richard Grazzini and introduced by Peace Tree Farms based in Kintnersville, Pennsylvania, was one of 74 outstanding new selections on display at the 2021 Farwest Show and available from at least one show exhibitor.

The show opened Wednesday, August 18 and continues through Friday, August 20 at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon. The show also presents People’s Choice awards, which are chosen by attendees voting on the show floor. Those will be announced on the final day.

“We are pleased to be back in person, after a one-year lapse where the in-person show was postponed and voting took place online,” said Allan Niemi, director of events for the Oregon Association of Nurseries, which produces the show. “There’s no substitute for seeing the industry’s best new plant introductions in person, where they shine the brightest, and we do have some great ones in the show this year.”

Sensational Lavender is available from Farwest Show exhibitors Walla Walla Nursery Co. (Booth #7055). It is described as “the next generation of Lavender Phenomenal.” The plant boasts “incredibly large and think flowers and sturdy stems,” along with “broad silver foliage that is “thick and tough” and a “thick floral aroma.” Other attributes include a dense habit, heat tolerance, humidity tolerance and cold tolerance.

In addition of the Best of Show award, judges gave Awards of Merit as follows:

Heart to Heart® ‘Burning Heart’ Sun Caladium ( Caladium × hortulanum ‘Burning Heart’ PP27071) , introduced by Proven Winners North America LLC. It is a bronze, fancy leaf variety with pink to orange spots, representing “a completely new color for caladiums,” according to the company. It is intermediate to tall in height, and works well in combinations, patio planters and landscapes, either in full sun or shade. The color is best expressed in the sun. The plant is available in quart, 6½-inch and 8 ½inch containers from Farwest exhibitors Proven Winners (Booth #6005).

NewGen Independence® Boxwood ( Buxus 'SB108' PP28888) , discovered by a boxwood enthusiast in the Williamsburg, Virginia area and introduced by NewGen Boxwood®, Saunders Genetics LLC. Independence was chosen for the NewGen brand based on very high tolerance to boxwood blight and strong performance in boxwood leafminer trials. It has a habit similar to Buxus microphylla 'Green Beauty', but with more elongated leaves. It has rounded habit, deep green color and medium sized plant, and can be used in formal plantings where a medium sized round plant is desired. The branching structure is very strong, so it withstands snow loads. It is also deer resistant. The plant is available from Farwest exhibitors Bountiful Farms (Booth #16037), Woodburn Nursery & Azaleas Inc. (Booth #14043) and Sidhu & Sons Nursery (Booth #19045).

SunFern™ Olympia Russian Wormwood (Artemisia gmellinii 'Balfernlym' PPAF), hybridized by Christa Klevit in the Netherlands and introduced by Darwin Perennials. This novelty evergreen shrub with fern-like textures can be used as an accent plant in containers or as a groundcover in the landscape. It is low maintenance, tolerates drought, and does well in full sun. The plant is available as 50, 72, 102, 128, URC and URC AutoStix from Farwest exhibitors Ball Seed (Booth #5043).

All of the New Varieties Showcase selections are viewable at the Farwest Show and at https://farwestshow.com/new-varieties-showcase/

For further questions, contact Zen Landis, event and education manager, at 503-582-2011 or zlandis@oan.org.

The Oregon Association of Nurseries (OAN), based in Wilsonville, represents more than 700 wholesale growers, retailers, landscapers and suppliers. Oregon’s ornamental horticulture industry is one of the state’s largest agricultural commodities, with $1 billion in annual sales. Oregon’s nursery industry is a traded sector; nearly 80% of the nursery plants grown in Oregon are shipped out of state. For information, visit www.oan.org or call 503-682-5089.

The Farwest Show, the biggest green industry trade show in the West, is produced by the OAN, a trade organization that represents and serves the interests of the ornamental horticulture industry. Any revenue realized by the OAN is reinvested into the industry through education, research, marketing support and government relations. For more details on the 2021 Farwest Show, taking place August 18–20, visit www.FarwestShow.com or call 503-6825089.