Field to Vase Dinner at Creekside Growers: An Evening of Elegance and Local Flavor Amongst the Blooms

Charming Flower Farm to Welcome Guests for Once in a Lifetime Experience

MIDDLEVILLE, MI – Certified American Grown is thrilled to announce the upcoming Field to Vase Dinner at Creekside Growers in Middleville, Michigan. This unique and enchanting event will take place on Saturday, September 14, 2024, featuring the exceptional talents of Rhiannon Bosse Celebrations and the culinary artistry of Chef Christine Ferris of Farmhouse Deli.

Nestled in the picturesque landscapes of Creekside Growers, this Field to Vase Dinner promises to be an unforgettable evening celebrating the beauty of locally grown flowers, the bounty of Michigan’s agriculture, and the culinary delights that highlight the best of local produce. Guests will dine amidst the blooming fields, enjoying a farm-to-table meal that showcases the freshest seasonal ingredients.

Rhiannon Bosse, a renowned event designer from Rockford, Michigan, will bring her signature style and creativity to the event. Known for her exquisite floral designs and impeccable attention to detail, Rhiannon will transform the dining space into a stunning visual experience, capturing the essence of the season and the charm of Creekside Growers.

Chef Christine Ferris of Farmhouse Deli in Douglas, Michigan, will delight guests with a curated menu that emphasizes local and sustainable ingredients. With her expertise in crafting delicious and wholesome dishes, Chef Ferris will create a dining experience that harmonizes with the natural surroundings and highlights the flavors of the region.

In addition to the beautiful floral arrangements and delectable cuisine, the evening will feature a selection of fine wines and libations from several local wineries. Guests will have the opportunity to savor the rich and diverse flavors of Michigan’s wine country, perfectly paired with each course of the meal.

“We are excited to bring together such a talented team for this special Field to Vase Dinner,” said Camron King, CEO & Ambassador of Certified American Grown. “This event is a celebration of our commitment to supporting local growers, artisans, and the American Grown movement. It’s a chance for guests to experience the beauty and flavors of Michigan in a truly unique and memorable way.”

Tickets for the Field to Vase Dinner at Creekside Growers are limited and expected to sell out quickly. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary event. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Eventbrite page.

The American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour invites guests nationwide to dine in the fields of America’s most stunning flower and foliage farms. The dinner tour is a cross-country series of gatherings where seasonal blooms and foliage dazzle on beautifully designed tablescapes dressed by top U.S. floral designers, while gourmet meals are prepared by well-known farm-to-table chefs.



Since launching, the dinners have garnered unprecedented local and national media attention and provided a wildly successful way to showcase the heritage of America’s flower-farming families. In 2017, the tour snagged Floral Management’s Marketer of the Year Award.

Certified American Grown, the organizer of theses dinners, is a non-profit association of a diverse community of cut flower, cut foliage and potted plant farmers from across the United States. As the voice for domestic farms, CAG works towards sustainability and prosperity through a unified voice, effective advocacy, and strategic promotion. Certified American Grown farms participate in an audit to verify both origin and assembly of the flowers and foliage grown. When it appears on bouquets, bunches, pots, packaging or signage, the iconic brand mark instills consumer confidence in place of origin. For more information about Certified American Grown, visit americangrownflowers.org.