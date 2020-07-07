First Glazen Tulp 2021 Semi-Finalists Announced

Royal FloraHolland Floral July 7, 2020

Every year, Royal FloraHolland searches for the best market introduction in floriculture. The first voting round for the Glazen Tulp was recently completed, yielding a number of semi-finalists.

In May 2020, the general public was able to cast a vote for its favourite new product during the first round of the Glazen Tulp awards. From all registrations, we selected a number of semi-finalists per category. Together with the semi-finalists to be chosen in October 2020 after the second round of voting, they will have a chance to win the Glazen Tulp 2021.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Royal FloraHolland

Related Articles

Floral

Royal FloraHolland’s 2020 Sustainability Ambitions

January 10, 2020 Royal FloraHolland

Sustainability is one of the pillars of Royal FloraHolland’s strategy. It offers our members the opportunity to distinguish themselves and strengthen their competitive position. In addition to that, of course, it contributes to making our market place and sector as a whole future proof.

Floral

Dutch Floral Industry Wilting Due to Coronavirus

March 18, 2020 Reuters

The coronavirus is forcing Dutch flower growers to compost millions of blooms at what should be the pre-Mothers’ Day demand peak, their industry association said, warning that many members could go bankrupt within weeks.

Floral

Towards a Reduction of Plastic Waste in the Floriculture Chain

October 30, 2019 Royal Floraholland

As the market leader in transport packaging, Royal FloraHolland has a responsibility to reduce waste, which includes plastic waste. That is why we, together with 85 other leading companies and organizations, signed the Plastic Pact NL. Yme Pasma (COO) explains how we, as floriculture industry, can make transport and product packaging more sustainable.