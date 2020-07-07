First Glazen Tulp 2021 Semi-Finalists Announced

Every year, Royal FloraHolland searches for the best market introduction in floriculture. The first voting round for the Glazen Tulp was recently completed, yielding a number of semi-finalists.

In May 2020, the general public was able to cast a vote for its favourite new product during the first round of the Glazen Tulp awards. From all registrations, we selected a number of semi-finalists per category. Together with the semi-finalists to be chosen in October 2020 after the second round of voting, they will have a chance to win the Glazen Tulp 2021.

