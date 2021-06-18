Five New Varieties Earn Prestigious AAS Winner Award

All-America Selections, North America’s most well-known and respected non-profit plant trialing organization, is pleased to announce the first group of AAS Winners for 2022.

All AAS Winners are trialed throughout North America by professional, independent, volunteer judges who grow new, never-before-sold entries next to comparisons that are considered best-in-class. Only those entries that had garden performance superior to the comparisons are granted the AAS award designation. Comparison varieties can be found on each AAS Winner webpage.

The newest AAS Winners are:

The six 2021 Winners previously announced are:

Growers, retailers and consumers will find these AAS Winners for sale as supply becomes available through the distribution chain. Click on the breeding company link below to email the breeder about ordering seed or cuttings. Garden communicators are free to begin writing about these varieties now to build demand.

NEW marketing! Newer AAS Winners are featured in custom videos in social media posts and on the AAS YouTube channel.

All AAS Winners are marketed through social media, public relations and trade shows and are proudly grown in 200+ AAS Display Gardens across North America. In addition, the AAS office creates and maintains a wide variety of marketing pieces and resources such as:

Eggplant Icicle F1

AAS Edible Winner

National Winner

This cylindrical white eggplant earned the prestigious AAS award for several reasons. The Icicle plant has fewer spines than most eggplants, making for a less painful harvest! With larger fruits than other white eggplants, it produces a nice yield while also providing fewer seeds. The large, durable and vigorous plants hold up to insect damage and the environment. The pure white skin does not tend to yellow like many other white varieties of eggplant. The improved taste and texture has universal appeal (whether fresh or cooked), one judge served it to his children: “Even my 11-year-old asked for seconds when I breaded and fried them at home.” That’s a culinary testimonial!

Bred by Known-You Seed America Corporation

knownyouseed.com

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Solanum melongena

Solanum melongena Common name: Eggplant

Eggplant Fruit size: 7 inches long x 1.5” wide

7 inches long x 1.5” wide Fruit shape: Cylindrical

Cylindrical Color: White

White Plant height: 48 inches

48 inches Plant spread: 28 inches

28 inches Plant habit: Spreading

Spreading Garden location: Full sun

Full sun Garden spacing: 30 x 70 inches

30 x 70 inches Length of time to harvest: 80 days from sowing, 55-60 days from transplant

80 days from sowing, 55-60 days from transplant Closest comparisons on market: Gretel F1, White Comet F1

Lettuce Bauer (available as organic seed)

AAS Edible Winner

National Winner

Oakleaf lettuce is a delicious and versatile edible that is super easy (and fast) to grow in the garden. Harvest at the baby leaf stage or grow into the rosette-shaped full-sized head. Bauer will please with its darker green color and nicely uniform compact size that can be grown almost anywhere…in-ground, containers or window boxes. The dense heads produce a plethora of sweet, crisp sturdy leaves. Now all you need is your favorite vinaigrette!

One judge went a step further and tried growing Bauer in a home aeroponics system. He reported that it did brilliantly, making it an excellent candidate for controlled environment production.

Bred by Vitalis Organic Seeds

VitalisOrganic.com

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Lactuca sativa

Lactuca sativa Common name: Lettuce (green oakleaf)

Lettuce (green oakleaf) Color: Unique medium green

Unique medium green Plant height: 4 inches

4 inches Plant spread: 8 inches

8 inches Plant habit: Compact with lobed leaves

Compact with lobed leaves Garden location: Full sun/Partial sun

Full sun/Partial sun Garden spacing: 6-8 inches

6-8 inches Length of time to harvest: 58 days from sowing, 34 days from transplant

58 days from sowing, 34 days from transplant Closest comparisons on market: Panisse

Pepper Buffy F1

AAS Edible Winner

National Winner

Will this Buffy fend off blood-sucking supernatural beings? We’re not sure, but we do know it’s one very delicious hot pepper! “I dig this fiery little pepper!” says one judge. “I have nothing negative to say about this variety,” exclaims another. This Buffy will do right by you by producing a good yield of juicy, thick-walled green to red fruits on strong, healthy upright plants. Buffy’s fruits are more attractive than the comparisons as well as slightly larger making them perfect for flavorful sport peppers but also for use in other applications. The peppers are held high on the plant adding ornamental value to the garden. Buffy was faster to mature than Tabasco in the AAS trials with a bit less heat than Ascent, until the seeds are added in. In summary, Buffy deserves its moment of recognition and deserves a place in your garden.

Bred by Known-You Seed America Corporation

knownyouseed.com

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Capsicum annum

Capsicum annum Common name: Pepper

Pepper Fruit size: 1.5 inches long x 0.5” wide

1.5 inches long x 0.5” wide Fruit shape: Slightly triangular

Slightly triangular Color: Green to red

Green to red Plant height: 28 inches

28 inches Plant spread: 25 inches

25 inches Plant habit: Compact, semi-spreading

Compact, semi-spreading Garden location: Full sun

Full sun Garden spacing: 18-25 inches

18-25 inches Length of time to harvest: 100 days from sowing, 70 days from transplant

100 days from sowing, 70 days from transplant Closest comparisons on market: Tabasco, Ascent F1

Petunia Bee’s Knees

AAS Ornamental Vegetative Winner

National Winner

Truly an outstanding and eye-catching yellow petunia in the AAS Trials! Each Bee’s Knees petunia is filled with lush blooms that put on a colorful show of deep yellow, non-fading flowers all season long. The intense yellow petunia color contrasts beautifully against the deep green leaves. Bee’s Knees offers great garden performance in a variety of conditions and requires very little maintenance. Gardeners will love its deep, rich yellow color and its versatile mounding habit. Works great as an element in mixed containers or as a hanging basket but also thrives as a long-blooming groundcover.

Bred by Ball Floraplant.

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Petunia hybrida

Petunia hybrida Common name: Petunia

Petunia Flower color: Deep yellow

Deep yellow Foliage color: Green

Green Flower size: 3 inches

3 inches Plant height: 8-10 inches

8-10 inches Plant habit : Mounded and trailing

: Mounded and trailing Plant type: Annual

Annual Garden location: Full sun

Full sun Garden spacing: 18-24 inches

18-24 inches Closest comparisons on market: Potunia Plus Yellow, Headliner Yellow

Watermelon Century Star F1

AAS Edible Winner

Regional Winner – Great Lakes

Century Star is a new seedless watermelon similar to the popular heirloom variety, Moon and Stars. Century produces a good yield of 10 lb. fruits on long vines. Gardeners in the Great Lakes region will be rewarded with healthy plants, attractive spotted rind fruits and a great tasting, crisp, sweet internal flesh when they grow Century Star watermelon.

Bred by Chia Tai Co. Ltd.

AAS® Winner Data