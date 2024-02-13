Fleurish Flower Farm Selected as 2023 Specialty Crop Producer of the Year

Across South Dakota there are many farmers working hard to increase access to fresh, locally grown foods and products. A plethora of specialty crops including honey, cut flowers, fruits, vegetables, jams, salsas and other value added products are available across South Dakota.

This wide variety of products can be found anywhere from farm stands and farmers markets to grocery stores and restaurants. The commitment that South Dakota producers make to growing and producing their goods helps strengthen the economies, food systems, and communities in many areas across the state.

The South Dakota Specialty Producers Association (SDSPA) and the S.D. The Dept. of Agriculture and Natural Resources moved to recognize one specialty crop producer for making an outstanding contribution to local production in South Dakota.

