Fleuroselect Trial Video | Rudbeckia Range Exceeds Expectations at RHS Hyde Hall

Fleuroselect Floral October 1, 2020

Within the framework of the ‘2020, Year of the Rudbeckia’ home garden marketing campaign, Fleuroselect  together with Peter Seabrook, broadcaster and gardening editor at The Sun newspaper, planted a trial of over 80 Rudbeckia varieties at the Royal Horticultural Society’s garden Hyde Hall in Essex, U.K. 

The trial includes 45 seed-raised varieties and 35 varieties from cuttings, all supplied by Fleuroselect members. In addition to being a source of gardening inspiration for many visitors, the trial has been judged by a distinguished panel of experts and the RHS Award of Garden Merit will be awarded to the very best varieties. Members of the public have also been encouraged to choose their favourite in a ‘People’s Choice’ election. Results of both elections will be announced shortly.

In this delightful video, Rob Brett, Curator at Hyde Hall welcomes viewers to garden. Simon Crawford, Commercial Director at Burpee Europe and Chair of the Fleuroselect Home Garden Group points out the main highlights of the seed varieties which have been particularly outstanding including new Gold Medal winner Rudbeckia Amarillo Gold and Rudbeckia Viviani. He also praises some of the older varieties such as Toto Gold and Autumn Colours. Peter Seabrook then expands on just how far breeding in Rudbeckia has developed in the cutting-raised varieties showcasing the splendour of the SmileyZ™ and Sunbeckia® ranges.

In addition to the Hyde Hall location, similar trials were planted at RHS Harlow Carr, Egapark in Erfurt and Blumeninsel Mainau in Germany, the Jardin des Plantes in Paris and TEGEASC research centre in Dublin, Ireland. RHS Harlow Carr also has a full judging panel for the RHS Award of Garden Merit.

Shot on one of the last days of summer, this film shows just how much colour and pleasure Rudbeckia can bring to the garden right up until the end of the season. 

Related Articles

Floral

Fleuroselect Family Wowed by Benary Flower Power

July 17, 2019 Fleuroselect

“A family reunion!”, is how the Fleuroselect Annual Member Convention is described by many of the participants. Approx. 100 delegates from 16 countries gathered from 2-4 July in Kassel, Germany, for the Organisation’s Annual General Meeting and to catch up with friends and colleagues from across the world.

Floral

Fleuroselect Approved Novelty Register 2019

March 22, 2019 Fleuroselect

New varieties which have been recognised by the Fleuroselect judges to be sufficiently new and different versus existing cultivars and which have passed the rigorous requirement for uniformity are granted Novelty Protection. These innovative cultivars are protected by the membership from reproduction.

Floral

Brandkamp Joins Fleuroselect

September 16, 2020 Fleuroselect

Fleuroselect proudly announces that Brandkamp joins the organisation. Its membership application has been unanimously approved by the Fleuroselect members during the Annual General Meeting, which took place online on 1st of July 2020.