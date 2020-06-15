FleuroStar 2020: Join the Live Stream for the Winner Announcement Thursday, June 18th

In line with the current COVID-19 regulations, this year’s FleuroStar winner will be announced during a short live event which will be streamed online. Maximum two representatives of each participating company are invited to come to the foyer of Floralis in Lisse (NL) for a small ceremony with respect for social distancing. The event will take approx. 30 minutes and can be viewed by the entire industry via the live stream on the Fleuroselect website and Facebook.

Ann Jennen, Marketing & Communications Manager at Fleuroselect:”Due to the cancellation of FlowerTrials, the FleuroStar Contest went digital this year. Also the concept for the winner announcement has been adapted to the new reality. Instead of the usual evening event, we have now chosen for a hybrid formula in which we combine a classical award ceremony attended by a limited number of guests with a digital live stream allowing other colleagues, friends and industry relations to also enjoy the momentum of the winner announcement first hand.”

Which plant will become the successor of last year’s winner Begonia MacaRouge from Beekenkamp? Will it be Dahlia Sincerity (Syngenta Flowers), Digitalis Panther (Takii), Petunia Mystical Midnight Gold (Florensis/Miyoshi), Petunia Shock Wave Purple Tie Dye (PanAmerican Seed) or Solenostemon Main Street Hollywood Boulevard (Dümmen Orange)? Each of these magnificent plants is vying to become the next winner with the wow factor at point of sale.

Join the FleuroStar live stream on 18th June at 15.30 hrs to find out more about the five candidates and to discover first hand who will win FleuroStar 2020.

When?

Thursday 18th June at 15.30 hrs (Amsterdam time zone)

How?

View the live stream via:

1. the dedicated event page on the Fleuroselect website

2. the event page on the Fleuroselect Facebook