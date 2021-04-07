Flopak’s Patent Pending Paklite Shipping System Revolutionizes Floral Industry; Design Creates Savings, Operational Efficiencies

ST. LOUIS – Flopak USA, the leading full-service floral packaging provider, has a patent pending new shipping system that is revolutionizing the way flowers and plants get from growers to market. The Paklite™ Shipping System cuts freight costs as much as 50 percent and delivers floral packaging products in a format that creates game-changing operational efficiencies for floral growers and retailers.

The Paklite™ Shipping System places floral pot covers into space-efficient tubes. These lightweight, durable tubes are then stacked within a fiberboard skeleton, using a pallet as a foundation. The resulting weight decrease brings substantial savings on shipping costs—often 40 to 50 percent.

Paklite™ can ship up to 86,000 pot covers on a single pallet—up to a 327% increase over traditional pallet and box systems. Because of the efficiency of the patent pending Paklite™ system, stock is tighter, allowing for up to 600 units in a sleeve; previous systems held only 250. Additionally, the lightweight sleeves, weighing as little as four pounds each, can be easily carried and used in the warehouse.

Growers use pot covers to assemble plants before ultimately shipping to retailers. It is essential that they can store, access, and lift floral packaging products with ease. The Paklite™ system was developed after noticing the significant challenges growers faced—and is expected to change the way the entire floral packaging industry packs and ships products.

“With traditional packing and shipping, we were paying to ship a lot of air because of inefficient use of space,” said Mike Greene, Managing Partner at Flopak USA. “We can put much more product on a pallet than before, taking up less warehouse space for growers and allowing workers to move products with more ease and complete their work in much less time. It has made a huge difference for our customers.”

The patent pending Paklite™ Shipping System was first introduced to Flopak customers in 2020 and the response has been phenomenal. The system is now being offered to growers nationwide to increase profitability and operational efficiency. The tight packs take up 50 percent less space in warehouses, another major benefit to growers.

“Retailers and floral growers are focused on offering fresh, beautiful plants season after season and shouldn’t worry about the cost, reliability, and usability of product packaging,” said Greene. “We understand our customers’ business and what works, which allows us to create innovative solutions like Paklite™ that become instrumental to their success.”

Flopak USA is a St. Louis-based company that manufactures pot covers in standard sizes along with a full menu of floral boxes, bags, and sleeves as well as custom floral packaging based on individual customer needs. For more information visit http://www.flopakusa.com.

About Flopak USA

Flopak USA is an innovative, full-service floral packaging company known for truly partnering with clients. The company designs, manufactures, and delivers pre-formed pot covers, floral delivery boxes and sleeves, floral tissue, sheets, and rolls, shrink supplies, and decorative pots and accessories. Flopak’s products are custom manufactured in the company’s manufacturing facility, which allows Flopak to control the entire production process from order to delivery. This control is key for exceeding expectations for punctual delivery of products on a consistently reliable basis.

With the Paklite™ Shipping System, Flopak is revolutionizing the way floral packaging products are brought to market—and is evidence of the company’s continued partnership with growers and retailers. For more information on Flopak USA, visit http://www.flopakusa.com.