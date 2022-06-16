FloraCraft Receives National Award for Sustainable FōM Product

FloraCraft’s® breakthrough new product, FōMTM with PolyRenew®, has won a bronze Edison AwardTM for an innovative product related to manufacturing.

Winning projects represent “game-changing” new products and services, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Winners were selected by the award’s 3,000-plus panel of judges composed of the world’s top senior business executives, academics and innovation professionals. Previous winners of this award include Google, IBM, SC Johnson, Carrier, Caterpillar and GoPro.

Vice President of Extrusion Phil Gable represented FloraCraft at the Edison Awards Gala on April 21 in Fort Myers, Florida, He also attended the Innovators Showcase and Forum to network with fellow winners and learn more about their innovative products.

