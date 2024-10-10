Floral Associations Push Congress for Cost-Saving Measure

Alexandria, VA — Leadership from the Society of American Florists (SAF) and the Association of Floral Importers of Florida (AFIF) recently pressed Congress to renew the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), a trade program that enables duty-free access to imported flowers. Renewing the GSP could save the U.S. floral industry an estimated $20 million annually, providing stability and enabling reinvestment within the industry.

The GSP program, which previously eliminated a 6.8% tariff on Ecuadorian roses thanks to an industry effort led by SAF, has been expired since January 2021. “Our industry has been pushing for this for so long, to no avail yet, so it was encouraging to hear that at least we’re being heard, that our continued outreach matters,” says SAF CEO Kate Penn.

SAF Senior Lobbyist Joe Bischoff, Ph.D., and Penn met with members of the U.S. Congress, House Ways and Means Committee staff, and Senate Finance Committee representatives on September 10 to discuss the benefits of GSP for florists and consumers alike. The floral industry continues to lobby for GSP as an impactful legislative solution that supports price stability and growth.

AFIF Executive Vice President Christine Boldt also engaged in meetings with congressional members. Highlighting the fiscal impact, Boldt noted that the lapse in the GSP has cost the industry significant funds over the past four years, resulting in trickle-down effects of higher costs for end consumers and stagnation for businesses. “They haven’t been able to put money into their people or expand the number of employees they hire,” says Boldt. “They’ve not been able to add distribution centers or invest in their warehouses.”

Despite the productive discussions, no guarantee was given that the GSP will be renewed by year-end. “We’re hearing that there is an appetite to move these trade programs, and that the GSP is probably at the top of the list,” says Bischoff. However, in a lame-duck year, the prospect for swift action is uncertain, with some congressional aides indicating that compromises may be necessary.

SAF will continue its efforts, with key industry leaders, including SAF President Oscar Fernandez, returning to Washington on Nov. 19 for further discussions. In the absence of a resolution, GSP renewal will also be a central agenda item at SAF’s Congressional Action Days on March 17 and 18, 2025. Meanwhile, Bischoff encourages floral professionals to reach out to their elected officials locally, especially those on the House Ways and Means and Senate Finance Committees, to emphasize the importance of GSP renewal.

“Your advocacy doesn’t end in Washington,” says Bischoff. “It’s really vital that they deliver that at home.”

For more information on the GSP renewal efforts and how you can support the floral industry visit safnow.org.

