Floral Encounter Conference 2021 Highlights

Floral designers from all over the country attended the exclusive Floral Encounter Conference 2021 in Charleston, South Carolina. This 3-day ticketed workshop which took place March 8-10 united floral designers who wanted to enhance their floral design skills led by some of the industry’s top floral design professionals.

The tools they gain from this workshop include building arrangements of different scales, creating works of art that they can recreate and sell to their future customers. From tall and short centerpieces, to decadent ceremonial arches, these students got hands-on designing with flowers provided by Jet Fresh Flower Distributors in Miami. The event adhered to COVID-19 safety protocols and participants attended responsibly.

