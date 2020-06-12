Floral Gifting Market in US (2020 to 2025) – Industry Outlook and Forecast

DUBLIN –The “Floral Gifting Market in US – Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The floral gifting market in US is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2020-2025.

The floral gifting market in US is witness to a range of innovations. One of the most prominent being delivery. Retail is being eliminated to appeal to the new generations that look to digital platforms for most of their purchase decisions. The supply chain is witnessing massive consolidation within the US floral gifting market. Major producers of flowers are acquiring small farms. The same is being witnessed in the retail and wholesale scene. The competition has thus intensified, and a lot of these players are looking to increase profitability via vertical integration. Intermediaries are losing their space in the market as network services bypass florists, and florists bypass wholesalers to meet orders straight from farms. Farms are going one step further and marketing straight to consumers.

