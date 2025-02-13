Floral Marketing Fund and CalFlowers Partner to Advance the Floral Industry

The Floral Marketing Fund (FMF) and CalFlowers are partnering together to strengthen and support the floral industry through strategic consumer research and marketing initiatives. This 3-year partnership, supported by an annual $50,000 commitment from CalFlowers, exemplifies a shared dedication to fostering growth, innovation, and increased consumer engagement for flowers and plants.

The Floral Marketing Fund represents a collaborative community dedicated to advancing the floral industry. The FMF’s mission is to develop, support, and promote collaborative fundraising, research, and marketing efforts to increase flower sales. This partnership with CalFlowers will bolster the FMF’s ability to undertake meaningful projects that directly contribute to these goals.

“We are thrilled to have CalFlowers as a key partner in our vision to foster floral industry growth and inspire everyday purchasing of fresh flowers and plants,” said Laura Shinall, Chairman of the Floral Marketing Fund and Managing Partner of FreshPath Marketing. “Their generous support will enable us to continue undertaking impactful projects that resonate with both industry stakeholders and flower consumers.”

Through this partnership, CalFlowers reinforces its ongoing commitment to strengthening the floral industry and continues a long history of working with both the FMF and the American Floral Endowment (AFE). “At CalFlowers, we are passionate about promoting flowers and supporting resources that empower floral businesses to thrive,” said Jeanne Taggart Boes, President of CalFlowers. “Our collaboration with the Floral Marketing Fund highlights a shared dedication to research, education, and innovation.”

Currently, the partnership includes co-sponsorship of the FMF’s new consumer study, “Understanding Generation Z Consumers’ Engagement with Flowers,” alongside FTD. This research explores Generation Z’s key motivators for purchasing flowers, the influence of social media, and the connections between floral products and mental well-being. Stay tuned on the FMF’s website and subscribe for progress updates on this new research project!

This partnership builds upon CalFlowers’ legacy of industry support through initiatives such as the widely successful “That Flower Feeling” marketing campaign, which FMF participates in as a sponsor. The campaign has reached millions of consumers worldwide, promoting the joy and wellness benefits associated with flowers.

The Floral Marketing Fund invites floral industry professionals, stakeholders, and enthusiasts to stay connected and consider supporting future research and marketing initiatives to drive meaningful progress.

To learn more about the FMF and access consumer research, webinars, and marketing efforts, visit www.floralmarketingfund.org.

For additional information about CalFlowers, visit www.cafgs.org.