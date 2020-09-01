FloraLife Express Clear ULTRA 200 and FloraLife Express Universal 300 Products Now Available in Fairtrade-Certified Formats

WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, is announcing the availability of its FloraLife® Clear ULTRA 200 and FloraLife® Express Universal 300 products in Fairtrade-certified formats.

Fairtrade is an international organization that works with companies to help them certify their products as ethically sourced from farmers and workers who get fair compensation. FloraLife received Fairtrade certification after its supply chain was vetted for responsible sugar sourcing.

In order to receive Fairtrade certification, FloraLife had to change some of its product ingredients, as well as how they were sourced. The quality and efficacy of the products is equivalent to FloraLife’s non-Fairtrade certified products.

Fairtrade certification is one of FloraLife’s initiatives in working towards the goals identified in its 2025 Sustainability Plan. The sustainability initiative is a long-term plan targeted for 2025 that implements the reduce, re-use, recycle and respect principles in four areas: water, innovation, production and consumption, and climate action.

“We are committed to the principles represented by Fairtrade certification,” said Jim Daly, Vice President, FloraLife/OASIS Grower Solutions Global Operations and Corporate Research. “While this initiative is part of our 2025 Sustainability Plan, we’ve also found that more consumers are demanding Fairtrade products and the transparency that goes along with them.”

FloraLife® Express Clear ULTRA 200 was developed for exporters, wholesalers, bouquet operations, supermarkets and florists to provide hydration and nutrition to all flowers and foliage types without the need to re-cut stems. The product helps reduce the length of harvest cycle time, allowing for more flexibility in buying and harvesting, and freeing up processing labor time to better service customers. This premium technology ultimately leads to increased sales.

Because flowers can ship, store and sell with their stems at harvest length, there is a reduction in product loss, waste management, equipment maintenance, production space and handling. It also reduces stress and mechanical damage on the flower, limiting the chance for pathogens to be introduced. It works best with flowers that are stored dry for less than two weeks.

FloraLife® Express Universal 300 is an insurance policy that continued care happens at the consumer level. It is a unique and innovative flower food solution that allows fresh cut flowers and foliage to stay fully hydrated and fed without having to recut the stem before putting in the solution. Developed for an enhanced consumer experience, this premium product encourages the flowers to properly start opening, showing vibrant colors, and promoting uptake for hydration and nutrition to help keep stems clear and free flowing for maximum enjoyment.

For questions or additional information on FloraLife’s Fairtrade initiative and its Fairtrade-certified products, contact Global Product Manager, Mark Allen at [email protected] or a local FloraLife representative.

