FloraLife Flower Food Plastic Packets Offer Improved Sustainable Packaging with PCR and PIR Film in North America

FloraLife’s latest sustainable innovation features the incorporation of recycled materials into its FloraLife® Flower Food packet packaging, significantly reducing its environmental footprint.

WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the flower journey from farm to vase, has introduced a new film for its FloraLife® Flower Food plastic packets, which significantly reduces the use of virgin plastic.

In collaboration with packaging partners in the United States, FloraLife has developed an enhanced film made up of 51.3% recycled materials, combining post-consumer recycled (PCR) and post-industrial recycled (PIR) content. This innovation results in a 12% decrease in greenhouse gas emissions and a 20% reduction in fossil fuel consumption for the film. Furthermore, the performance and quality of the film has not been impacted.

“What this means is that 51.3% of our films have had a previous life,” explained Mark Allen, Director of Global Wholesale Channel and Sustainability. “Of that, 32% comes from PCR, indicating that this packaging has been used by consumers before being recycled back into our supply chain. Additionally, 19.3% of the film is sourced from PIR, derived from waste generated during the film manufacturing process.”

The new film will be used in all packets produced in the United States. Other FloraLife packets found in the North America typically travel with the flowers from Colombia. The Colombian packets utilize a different material that contains roughly 10% less plastic than their U.S. counterparts. FloraLife continues to explore improved sustainable options for the future.

“We’re thrilled about this innovation,” stated Jim Daly, Vice President of FloraLife, Grower Solutions, and Corporate Research. “This represents a significant advancement in our commitment to sustainable packaging.”

The improved sustainable flower food packaging supports FloraLife’s 2025 Sustainability Plan, the brand’s sustainability initiative that is a long-term plan targeted for 2025 that implements the reduce, re-use, recycle and respect principles in five commitment areas: climate change, water stewardship, product portfolio, sustainable packaging and stakeholder awareness.

The FloraLife® brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers and from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer. FloraLife® branded products provide the ultimate enjoyment experience for the end consumer with solutions for pre-treatment, hydration, transport and storage, and flower food solutions for nourishment and conditioning.

