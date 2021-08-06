FloraLife Introduces FloraLife Bouquet Wrap to Hydrate Flower Bouquets During Transport

WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the flower journey from propagation to presentation, introduces its FloraLife® Bouquet Wrap to prevent wilting of cut flowers and bouquets during shipping and transport.

FloraLife® Bouquet Wrap is a highly absorbent material that continuously hydrates flowers for at least two days during shipping so that they arrive at their destination hydrated and fresh looking, ultimately improving the customer experience. The product is a cost effective, quick and easy hydration solution that expands the line of FloraLife products designed to increase the consumer experience.

“The ‘last mile’ of the floral bouquets’ journey into the hands of the consumer is the most difficult,” said Jim Daly, Vice President, FloraLife/Grower Global Operations and Corporate Research. “FloraLife® Bouquet Wrap ensures that flowers reach the end consumer looking fresh, hydrated, nourished and full of colors.

To use FloraLife® Bouquet Wrap, the highly absorbent material is dipped in a water/flower food solution, wrapped around the flowers’ stem ends and sealed in a bag to prevent leakage. Flowers can then be transported upright or lying down without concern for spills. The wrap works perfectly with any FloraLife® feeding products, such as FloraLife® Crystal Clear® or FloraLife® Express Universal 300.

Fresh cut flowers are highly susceptible to dehydration and wilting as soon as they are removed from their water source. Research conducted by FloraLife indicates that FloraLife® Bouquet Wrap treatment helped flowers maintain significantly higher water weight when compared to a control with no wrap.

“Everything we do at FloraLife is designed to maintain or improve the quality of flowers as they go through the distribution chain, and the customer’s delight in receiving a bunch of flowers,” added Daly. “FloraLife® Bouquet Wrap is just one of the products we offer to maximize the consumer’s experience.”

The FloraLife® brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers and

from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer. FloraLife® branded products provide the ultimate enjoyment experience for the end consumer with solutions for pretreatment, hydration, transport and storage, and flower food solutions for nourishment and conditioning.

FloraLife® Bouquet Wrap is available now in North America in kits of 10 wraps or a bulk box of 20 kits containing 200 wraps.