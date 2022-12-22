FloraLife® offers new floral care products for flower enthusiasts.

WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the flower journey from propagation to presentation, is offering its new line of FloraLife® flower care products for consumers.

Leveraging the hashtag #yourbudsbestie, the new line consists of FloraLife® Surface Cleaner, FloraLife® Quick Dip, FloraLife® Flower Food, FloraLife® Finishing Touch and the four products packaged together in a convenient FloraLife® Fresh-Cut Flower Care Kit along with a pair of floral shears. The products, which provide consumers all the tools needed to prolong the experience of the flowers, are sold in 8-ounce bottles.

FloraLife® Surface Cleaner will clean anything that comes into contact with fresh-cut flowers, such as cutting tools, workspaces and vases or containers, to ensure better quality, longer lasting flowers.

FloraLife® Quick Dip is an instant hydrating treatment that keeps fresh-cut flowers quenched and vibrant.

FloraLife® Flower Food is a solution to nourish fresh-cut flowers and the most critical step to ensure that flowers last the longest.

FloraLife® Finishing Touch is a multi-nutrient hydration formula that helps fresh-cut flowers look flawless. It refreshes, hydrates and protects the natural freshness of cut flowers and help blooms last their longest.

FloraLife® Fresh-Cut Flower Kit contains all the above plus a pair of floral shears to ensure superstar flower care.

The new FloraLife® products can all be purchased in the United States via Amazon by visiting: https://floralife.com/product_category/consumer-products. Amazon Prime members are eligible for free shipping.

“We’re pleased to offer these new FloraLife® products for flower fanatics to inspire and improve their experience with cut flowers,” said Sharon Mikulinski, Global Marketing Director, FloraLife. “FloraLife was a pioneer in the fresh-cut flower industry, and growers, bouquet operations, supermarkets, wholesalers and florists have been using our products since 1938 to improve the quality of their flowers. If you’ve ever given or received fresh flowers—you’ve likely already experienced FloraLife® products!”

The FloraLife® brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers and from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer. FloraLife® branded products provide the ultimate enjoyment experience for the end consumer with solutions for pretreatment, hydration, transport and storage, and flower food solutions for nourishment and conditioning.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise in the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in more than 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures and markets floral foam and floral media, postharvest products, growing media, floral sprays and dyes, and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture and horticulture industries. OASIS®, FloraLife® Postharvest Products, and DESIGN MASTER® are three of the company’s most recognized brands founded in 1954, 1938, and 1961, respectively. With more than 65 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also manufactures and markets specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including temperature-controlled packaging, cast-alternative impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.

Photo captions:

FloraLife® offers new floral care products for flower enthusiasts.

FloraLife® fresh cut flower care kit for consumers.