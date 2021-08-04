FloraLife Offers Recyclable Paper Packaging for FloraLife Crystal Clear and FloraLife Express Universal 300 Flower Food Packets

WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the flower journey from propagation to presentation, is offering recyclable paper packaging for its FloraLife Crystal Clear® and FloraLife® Express Universal 300 flower food packets.

Offering recyclable packaging is another initiative that supports the goals identified in the company’s 2025 Sustainability Plan. The sustainability initiative is a long-term plan targeted for 2025 that implements the reduce, re-use, recycle and respect principles in five commitment areas: climate change, water stewardship, product portfolio, sustainable packaging and stakeholder awareness.

“We are committed to removing at least 100 million pieces of plastic from the supply chain by 2025,” said Jim Daly, Vice President, FloraLife/Grower Global Operations and Corporate Research. “We continually assess and improve our packaging to ensure that FloraLife is innovating, as well as supporting the environmental consciousness of our customers.”

FloraLife’s recyclable packaging holds the highest standard, OK biobased, four-star certificate, guaranteeing that the majority of the material comes from renewable resources.

“As our customers become more focused on the environment, our packaging is a method for helping them achieve their sustainability objectives,” added Daly. “FloraLife’s sustainability initiatives are a continual journey, and we are always looking forward to offering our customers the next rendition of innovative packaging solutions.”

The recyclable paper packaging is being used for two FloraLife® Flower Food products. FloraLife Crystal Clear® flower food packets, the perfect choice for clear vases, provide the perfect amount of nutrients to encourage fresh cut flowers to properly open and show vibrant colors. FloraLife® Express Universal 300, a great insurance policy for flowers, is a revolutionary floral product that allows fresh cut flowers to be fed and fully hydrated without having to recut the stems. The recyclable paper packaging will begin with 0.5 liter FloraLife Crystal Clear® packets in the U.S. and other formulas and sizes will follow shortly after in other regions.

The FloraLife® brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers and from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer. FloraLife® branded products provide the ultimate enjoyment experience for the end consumer with solutions for pretreatment, hydration, transport and storage, and flower food solutions for nourishment and conditioning.

For more information on FloraLife’s recyclable paper packets or the FloraLife Sustainability Plan 2025, contact Mark Allen, Global Product Manager, at mallen@smithersoasis.com. Contact a local FloraLife representative for samples.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise of the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures floral foam products, postharvest products, growing media and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture industry. OASIS® and FloraLife® are registered trademarks of Smithers-Oasis Company and represent two of the company’s most recognizable brands. The businesses selling these brands were founded in 1954 and 1938, respectively. With more than 60 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also develops specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including packaging, impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately-owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.