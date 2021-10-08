Floricultura and Van der Voort Young Plants jointly represented at Trade Fair Aalsmeer

Floricultura and Van der Voort Young Plants will be jointly represented at the upcoming Aalsmeer Trade Fair. This collaborative effort will further deepen the breeders’ strategic partnership, which was initiated in 2018. The companies will be sharing a booth, where they will be meeting customers and other business relations.

The co-development of an Anthurium breeding programme comprises the basis of the joint venture between the breeders. In addition to this, Floricultura manages the worldwide sale of young Spathiphyllum (peace lily) plants.

Van der Voort Young Plants recently took over the greenhouse, the breeding and propagation of Spathiphyllum, and the green mix propagation activities of Perfect Plants. This prompted Floricultura to expand its sales portfolio with Spathiphyllum tissue culture, as well as a number of green plant species. The 80 m2 stand will emphasise the breadth of the companies’ shared product range, in which the primary focus is on Anthurium, Spathiphyllum and, of course, Phalaenopsis.

Extensive range

‘This represents a new milestone in our strategic cooperation,’ says Floricultura CEO Ronald van Geest. ‘We have a passion for tropical plants and, thanks to our partnership with Van der Voort Young Plants, we can supply growers all over the world with a wide range of young plants.’

‘The international network of Floricultura is of inestimable value to Van der Voort Young Plants. It opens the door to new markets for us, and allows us to focus on our Spathiphyllum breeding programme,’ says CEO Olaf van der Voort.

About Floricultura

Floricultura has been a specialist in propagation material for tropical plants since 1993. With branches in the Netherlands, India, Brazil, Poland, Taiwan and the United States Floricultura enables every nursery to grow a wide range of orchids and anthuriums for every climate zone and type of end customer. For more information, please visit: floricultura.com.