More weddings, fewer flowers and skyrocketing prices.

That’s how some Southwestern Ontario florists are describing the current state of the floral industry, a result of a global flower shortage spurred by the pandemic.

“This year was worse than last year,” said Jay Harrison, designer and co-owner of Lyric Flowers in St. Marys, northeast of London.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Local Journalism Initiative