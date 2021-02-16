Floritec Offers Sneak Preview: Spray Chrysanthemum Aurora

Soon available: spray chrysanthemum Aurora with its unique colour combination which matches wonderfully with many bouquets and arrangements. Sparkling fresh green combined with pastel pink.

This beauty is not called Aurora for nothing; the Latin name for the Northern Lights. It is a real eye-catcher in bouquets. In addition, the performance in the vase is very good. A sincere highlight for Mother’s Day!

Master florist Geert Maas is full of praise for the diversity of Aurora. Whether it concerns bouquets with shades of red, white or brightly coloured; Aurora combines beautifully. That is why Geert Maas has made a mood board with various flower and colour combinations.

