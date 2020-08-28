Flower Delivery Companies Have Emerged as Unlikely Winners of the Pandemic

MADELINE STONE, Business Insider Floral August 28, 2020

Flower delivery services are thriving in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

1-800-Flowers reported on Thursday record revenues and profit growth in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2020. Total net revenues grew by a record 61.1%, to $418 million, compared to $254.9 million for the same quarter last year.

1-800-Flowers delivers flowers and gourmet food gifts from a network of about 6,000 shops across the country. Both Easter and Mother’s Day — typically big occasions for the flower industry — took place in the most recent period. The company also credited its focus on technology, innovation, and customer service for the successful quarter.

