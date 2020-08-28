Flower Delivery Companies Have Emerged as Unlikely Winners of the Pandemic

Flower delivery services are thriving in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

1-800-Flowers reported on Thursday record revenues and profit growth in its fiscal fourth quarter of 2020. Total net revenues grew by a record 61.1%, to $418 million, compared to $254.9 million for the same quarter last year.

1-800-Flowers delivers flowers and gourmet food gifts from a network of about 6,000 shops across the country. Both Easter and Mother’s Day — typically big occasions for the flower industry — took place in the most recent period. The company also credited its focus on technology, innovation, and customer service for the successful quarter.

