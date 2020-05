Farmers markets are slowly returning, but in a limited way. Only food farmers and producers will be selling. Flower farmers, will not. Yet, they’re one of the hardest hit businesses by the coronavirus shutdown.

The shutdown comes at a time when flowers are blooming.

“Right now we’re harvesting tulips,” says See Lee, a grower who sells bouquets at Pike Place Market. But with the shutdown, only businesses deemed essential are allowed to stay open.

