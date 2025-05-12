Flower Shop Network Celebrates 25 Years of Growth and Innovation in the Floral Industry 

Paragould, AR — Flower Shop Network (FSN), a trailblazer in providing local florists with cutting-edge digital marketing tools and support, proudly announces its 25th anniversary in 2025. Over the past quarter-century, FSN has become a trusted partner to over 7,000 florists worldwide, helping them thrive through tailored e-commerce solutions, florist-to-florist connectivity, and a comprehensive range of digital marketing tools.

Founded in 2000, FSN has consistently stayed ahead of the curve in an industry that has transformed dramatically due to advancements in technology and shifting consumer behaviors. By offering services such as custom websites, social media, and order transmission, FSN ensures that florists remain competitive while retaining the personal touch that makes their businesses special.

“Our goal has always been to empower local florists by giving them the tools they need to succeed in a digital-first world,” said Brock Atwill, CEO of Flower Shop Network. “We are proud to celebrate 25 years of helping florists build strong, sustainable businesses and look forward to continuing that mission for many years to come.”

For more information about Flower Shop Network and the services they provide, visit fsnflorists.com.