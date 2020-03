The flowers are blooming, but customers are drying up in the flower district. The cancellation of large events has brought businesses here to a standstill.

“There are parties, the bar mitzvahs, there are weddings, there are events for everything, corporate stuff,” said Gary Page, Owner of G Page Wholesale.

All cancelled, just as the businesses were gearing up for the busy spring season.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: NY1