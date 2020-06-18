Flowers on Repeat. Announcing T. Florals Personal & Business Subscription Service

CLEVELAND – Flowers are dope. Literally. Flowers trigger the release of dopamine, bringing happiness and significance to an occasion. T. Florals is excited to announce a new subscription service that guarantees your special moments will be enhanced by a beautiful bespoke arrangement. And announcing, 10% of all T. Floral sales go to local charities.

The flowers in the arrangements and bouquets created by T. Florals rely heavily on local flower farms and specialty growers where supply is limited. During busy periods such as the summer wedding season, or holidays such as Valentines and Mother’s Day, availability of these small batch flowers are limited. The subscription service will ensure T. Florals clients will always receive bouquets and arrangements with the most beautiful flowers of the season. “I hate saying no,” says Tonya Passarelli, the owner of T. Florals, “but sometimes there just aren’t any more flowers. I do what I can when someone forgets a birthday or anniversary, but the type of bespoke flowers we often use aren’t always available last minute. If we haven’t placed an order in advance, sometimes we can’t get them. The subscription service will make sure I always use the most gorgeous flowers.“

Perhaps the best part of the subscription service is its simplicity. With a single phone call, T. Florals will schedule your flower needs for the coming year and beyond. T. Florals keeps track of the birthdays, anniversaries and special occasion where flowers are appreciated. “My goal is to make my clients the hero,” continued Tonya, “to always walk into the room with the perfect flowers for the occasion.”

Subscriptions are available for a single reoccurring date each year or for as many dates as desired. Charges for the flowers are run at the time of delivery and subscriptions can be changed or cancelled at any time. “It’s designed to be simple and easy,” stated Tonya, “I know first-hand how easy it is for a date to sneak up on you. The subscription service will make sure that doesn’t happen.”

For businesses looking for fresh weekly flowers or for monthly flowers for the home, T. Florals also offers a commercial subscription service. “Nothing brightens a room like flowers,” believes Tonya. “I love seeing the joy in people’s eyes when we drop off arrangements.”

For more information on T. Florals and their subscription services you can call Tonya directly at 216.410.1384. Tonya launched T. Florals in January 2020, to bring a little more color to the world and share her signature, garden-style aesthetic floristry throughout greater Cleveland and neighboring suburbs. She provides flowers for weddings, special events, corporate and business meetings as well as daily deliveries. For more information or to order, visit her website at http://www.Tflorals.com, contact at 216.410.1384 or Instagram@tflorals.