FlowerTrials Board sets 6th April as Deadline to Cancel or Proceed

Following the general guidelines relating to the COVID-19 Corona virus in The Netherlands, the FlowerTrials Board has collectively decided to wait until April 6th before taking a final decision on whether to cancel the physical FlowerTrials event completely or go ahead, if necessary perhaps in a slimmed down form. The situation is monitored on a daily basis and any amendment to this decision will be communicated immediately.

The organisation continues to share the upcoming plant innovations for the season via newsletters and social media posts while the website offers an extensive overview of all upcoming breeding achievements in the pot and bedding plant sector.

Norman Cools, ICT & PR Manager VWS Flowerbulbs and Chairman of the FlowerTrials Board:

“The FlowerTrials Board and all exhibitors realise the grave impact that this pandemic is having on the floricultural business as a whole and wish you, your families, employees and colleagues fortitude in these extraordinarily difficult times.”