FNGLA Announces 2020 Industry Award Winners

FNGLA Floral August 26, 2020

FNGLA proudly announces six industry award winners for 2020. 

Here is the lineup:

Outstanding Chapter Leader – Colin Friedrich, Excelsa Gardens
Outstanding Educator – George Rogers, Ph.D., Retired 
Outstanding Volunteer – Mike Agate, SiteOne Landscape Supply
Farm Credit/FNGLA Young Nursery Professional – Robert Kizer, AgriStarts
Wendell E. Butler Award – Ed Bravo, Big Trees Plantation (Newberry) 
Hall of Fame inductee – Randy Strode, AgriStarts (Apopka) 
Friend of the Industry – Jeff Caster, FDOT; and Claire White, USDA-Risk Management Agency

FNGLA’s Industry Awards program acknowledges both FNGLA and industry service – with varying criteria geared for each award. Nominations are accepted from the industry-at-large and winners are selected by a committee of industry peers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FNGLA

Related Articles