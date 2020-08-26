FNGLA Announces 2020 Industry Award Winners

FNGLA proudly announces six industry award winners for 2020.

Here is the lineup:

Outstanding Chapter Leader – Colin Friedrich, Excelsa Gardens

Outstanding Educator – George Rogers, Ph.D., Retired

Outstanding Volunteer – Mike Agate, SiteOne Landscape Supply

Farm Credit/FNGLA Young Nursery Professional – Robert Kizer, AgriStarts

Wendell E. Butler Award – Ed Bravo, Big Trees Plantation (Newberry)

Hall of Fame inductee – Randy Strode, AgriStarts (Apopka)

Friend of the Industry – Jeff Caster, FDOT; and Claire White, USDA-Risk Management Agency

FNGLA’s Industry Awards program acknowledges both FNGLA and industry service – with varying criteria geared for each award. Nominations are accepted from the industry-at-large and winners are selected by a committee of industry peers.

