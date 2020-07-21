FNGLA Annual Convention has Been Rescheduled

FNGLA has made the decision to postpone its Annual Convention until June 11-12, 2021 when we will celebrate this past year along with the next!

Due to the pandemic, the FNGLA Annual Convention dates already shifted from June 5-6 to August 14-15, 2020. It was understood attending this year’s FNGLA convention was not going to be feasible for everyone. Nonetheless, FNGLA’s hotel room block was just shy of being full! For those who registered and planned to attend, there was always great value in gathering together to share stories, compare notes and show care for one another.

Closely following the protocols and guidance from health officials and government authorities, FNGLA was working with the Embassy Suites hotel team in St. Augustine Beach to design and deliver a safe and responsible event.

