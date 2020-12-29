FNGLA President’s Letter: Well Wishes for 2021

I hope this letter finds you, your family, employees and your business doing well.

As I write this, my wife and I have brought our four-year-old daughter to Walt Disney World for the very first time. While here, I can’t help but reflect on what a roller coaster ride 2020 has been! Even though this year put off more than its fair share of adversity, it still feels like it has flown by.

I was very hopeful we were going to have an in-person Tropical Plant International Expo (TPIE). Yet, as we got closer to the show dates, as was the situation with The Landscape Show, it became more and more apparent the risk was going to outweigh the reward.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Florida Nursery, Growers and Landscape Association