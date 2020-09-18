For the Love of Tulips: A History

For as long as there have been flowers, people have loved tulips! They are the perfect flower for any occasion or time of year. With a variety of colors and texture, it is no surprise these wholesale flowers are highly sought after. Where did this admiration come from and why can’t we get enough of this lovely bloom?

Where it all began

Bruce Wright from the Society of American Florists (SAF) states that in the early 1600s, Dutch merchants and explorers traveled from Turkey and further east bringing back loads of spices, tobacco, and even flower bulbs such as tulips. These bulbs, when planted in the Netherlands, flourished substantially.

Wright also comments that the Dutch were the first to create their own stock exchange. At a time of economic uncertainty, they began trading and selling tulip bulbs. They became a form of currency. People everywhere wanted to get in on this exciting venture. Their higher demand resulted in prices rising swiftly. They were a luxurious commodity, mostly enjoyed by the wealthy class.

