Forecasting Your Future Course Series Available Now on SAF’s Floral Education Hub

Alexandria, VA – All three installments of the Society of American Florists Forecasting Your Future course series are available now. The courses are presented by Manny and Clara Gonzales, a seasoned floral industry husband and wife team who are sharing the financial tactics and strategies that contributed to the success of their retail shop.

The couple developed these courses exclusively SAF’s Floral Education Hub. The first two courses – Sales Forecasting and Cost of Goods Sold – launched in early 2023. The third course, Wage Control, is available now.

“Wage control isn’t about cutting wages, it is about leveraging the power of wages. It is possible to increase employee wages and decrease your wage margin,” says Manny. “We are sharing our real-world methods of controlling wages…and creating structure, motivating your staff, and building careers — all while driving profit.”

The first two courses of the Forecasting Your Future series build upon each other by setting the framework to create an effective forecast and then using that forecast to control costs. The final course builds on the previous two courses using videos, worksheets and reading assignments. It teaches participants how to implement a variety of incentive plans and use forecasting skills to easily manage wages throughout the year. Participants learn how to determine the true cost of compensation and wage margin, and how to manage salaries in accordance with sales.

Retailers who’ve taken the course praised the practical approach and application of creating a sales forecast. Jennifer Chastain, a studio florist at JMC Bloom in Reno, Nevada, liked the course’s easy-to-follow structure, downloadable spreadsheets and step-by-step instruction.

“I have learned a lot about how to manage sales expectations while making clear, reasonable estimates for future sales,” she says. “I believe [the course] will be helpful to anyone who invests in it.”

All three courses are available now on SAF’s Floral Education Hub for a fee.

###

About Manny and Clara Gonzales

Manny and Clara Gonzales left their corporate careers in 1996 and bought Tiger Lily, a flower shop in Charleston, South Carolina. Despite hitting $2 million in sales, they were nearly bankrupt when the recession of 2008 hit. Structuring a turnaround, they borrowed business strategies from their corporate experience and saved the business. They sold the shop in 2018 to their former manager. Learn more here.

About The Society of American Florists

The Society of American Florists is the association that connects and cultivates a thriving floral community through training, education, marketing resources and advocacy. Our vision: The power of flowers in every life. For more information, visit safnow.org.