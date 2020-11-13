Four New Varieties Earn Prestigious AAS Winner Designation

All-America Selections, North America’s oldest and most well-known non-profit plant trialing organization, is pleased to announce four new and exciting AAS Winners for the 2021 garden season.

All AAS Winners are trialed throughout North America by professional, independent, volunteer judges who grow new, never-before-sold entries next to comparisons that are considered best-in-class. Only those entries that had superior garden performance better than the comparisons are granted the AAS award designation.

The newest set of AAS Winners are:

Echalion Crème Brulee (BGS-270) F1 (Regional)

Leucanthemum Sweet Daisy Birdy (Regional)

Pepper Pot-a-peño F1 (Regional)

Zinnia Profusion Red Yellow Bicolor (National)

NOTE: this is a Gold Medal Winner!

Those 2021 Winner previously announced are:

Celosia Kelos® Candela Pink (Regional)

(Regional) Squash Goldilocks F1 (National)

Echalion Crème Brulee (BGS-270) F1

AAS Edible Winner

Regional Winner: Southeast, Great Lakes, West/Northwest

This echalion is the first ever shallot to win the AAS Winner designation so it’s exciting to see such a beautiful and great tasting variety join the ranks. Growing a shallot from seed is fun and unexpectedly easy. Easy to peel, single-centered bulbs have a bright coppery pink outer skin and a pretty rosy purple interior with thick rings. The sweet tender bulbs are earlier to mature than the comparisons and have a slight citrusy flavor when eaten raw. When caramelized, things get even better as the natural sugars are enhanced and do not leave any overpowering aftertastes. A fantastic variety for the home gardener as well as farm or fresh market growers.

Bred by Bejo Seeds Inc.

https://www.bejoseeds.com/

(Click link for order contact)

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Allium cepa

Allium cepa Common name: Echalion

Echalion Fruit size: 4-5 inches

4-5 inches Fruit shape: Oblong

Oblong Color: Pink

Pink Plant height: 24-36 inches

24-36 inches Plant spread: 6-8 inches

6-8 inches Plant habit: Upright

Upright Garden location: Full sun

Full sun Garden spacing: 2 inches

2 inches Length of time to harvest: 98 days from transplant

98 days from transplant Closest comparisons on market: Ambition, Zebrune

Leucanthemum Sweet Daisy™ Birdy

AAS Perennial Winner

Regional Winner: Mountain/Southwest

Sweet Daisy™ Birdy leucanthemum is a beautiful perennial with robust, long-lasting blooms and carefree longevity in gardens down to zone 3. In the AAS Trials, it demonstrated excellent cold and heat tolerance and maintained a tidy, sturdy habit over the three-year trial. The cheery flowers are large and pure white in color, appearing earlier in the season than the comparison varieties. The 5” reflexed daisy blooms feature small feathery petals around golden yellow button centers. Leucanthemums, also known as Shasta Daisies, are used for both cut flowers and garden highlights while also providing food and habitat for many kinds of pollinators. Enjoy this beauty in the garden as a medium-height bright spot (great for moonlight gardens) that will provide years of beauty with very little maintenance other than deadheading spent blooms if desired, but not necessary.

Bred by Dummen Orange

(Click link for order contact)

https://na.dummenorange.com/

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Leucanthemum maximum

Leucanthemum maximum Common name: Shasta Daisy

Shasta Daisy Flower color: Pure white with yellow centers

Pure white with yellow centers Foliage color: Dark green

Dark green Flower size: 5 inches

5 inches Plant height: 18-24 inches

18-24 inches Plant habit : Upright

: Upright Plant type: Perennial to zone 3

Perennial to zone 3 Garden location : Full sun

Full sun Garden spacing: 36 inches

36 inches Closest comparisons on market: Real Dream

Pepper Pot-a-peño F1

AAS Edible Winner

Regional Winner: Great Lakes and West/Northwest

Pot-a-peño is a fun new jalapeno pepper with a compact habit perfect for growing in containers and hanging baskets. Plentiful small, green jalapeño fruits have a traditional spicy zip that is great in any dish where you want a little punch of spice. Simply leave the fruit on the vine a few extra weeks and they will ripen to red for a sweet, spicy flavor. This variety is earlier to mature than other jalapenos giving you a head start on your garden’s harvest. A unique trait of Pot-a-peno is how the fruit hangs down beneath the plant making it very easy to harvest without damaging the appearance or productivity of the plant. A dense foliage canopy makes for an attractive addition to your patio or balcony garden.

Bred by PanAmerican Seed Company

(Click link for order contact)

https://www.panamseed.com/

AAS® Winner Data

Genus species: Capsicumm annuum

Capsicumm annuum Common name: Pepper

Pepper Fruit size: 3-4 inches

3-4 inches Fruit shape: Pointed conical

Pointed conical Color: Green to red

Green to red Plant height: 12-15 inches

12-15 inches Plant spread: 18-20 inches

18-20 inches Plant habit: Bushy, mounded, compact

Bushy, mounded, compact Garden location: Full sun

Full sun Garden spacing: 12-18 inches

12-18 inches Length of time to harvest: 45-50 days from transplant (green fruit) 60-65 days (red fruit)

45-50 days from transplant (green fruit) 60-65 days (red fruit) Closest comparisons on market: El Jefe F1, Early Flame F1

Zinnia Profusion Red Yellow Bicolor

AAS Ornamental from Seed Winner

GOLD MEDAL National Winner

“JUST SO CUTE! WOW, WOW WOW!” When multiple judges write comments like that, you know it’s a great entry! Introducing a gold-medal winning beautiful new bicolor addition to the popular Profusion series of zinnias. This gorgeous zinnia starts the season with a bold vibrant red center ring surrounded by golden yellow outer petals. As the season progresses, the aging flowers morph into soft, beautiful shades of apricot, salmon, and dusty rose bringing a plethora of color to the garden, all from one variety! Trial garden visitors clamored over this floriferous and compact plant during the summer trials noting how well the plant continued to bloom new flowers over old so there was never a decline in the beauty presented by Profusion Red Yellow Bicolor. (additional photos on next page)

Bred by Sakata Seed Corporation

(Click link for order contact)

AAS® Winner Data