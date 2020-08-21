FPFC Holds Successful 28th Annual Golf Tournament

ANAHEIM, CA – The Fresh Produce & Floral Council’s 28th Annual Golf Tournament was held on Wednesday, August 19th, 2020 at Tustin Ranch Golf Club in Tustin, CA.

The Fresh Produce & Floral Council (FPFC) held a very successful and modified golf tournament that adhered to all state guidelines. FPFC Board Member, Bryan Presley of Albertsons, stated how thankful he is to those who put the tournament together “With everything that has been going on it was great to see everyone and to feel a little bit back to normal, even though it was just for a few hours.”

The FPFC ensured golfers safety by taking temperatures, allowing one person per golf cart, required masks on the golf course and in common areas; and reminders to keep golfers 6 feet apart at all times. The golfers did a wonderful job at adhering to all guidelines, while still enjoying themselves!

Although we had to alter the event this year, it was a tremendous success that couldn’t have been pulled off without the help of our Golf Committee – including our Chair, Therese Ferrara of Preferred Sales and Co-chair Caitlin Tierney of 99 Cents Only” stated FPFC’s Chairman, Brian Cook of Pete’s.

