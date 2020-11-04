Free Promotional Materials Available for National Garden Bureau’s 2021 “Year of the” Program

DOWNERS GROVE, IL – Inspire consumer interest and increase sales with the “Year of the” program from the National Garden Bureau! The “Year of the” promotion is ready to help growers, garden retailers (both on-line and brick-and-mortar) and garden communicators encourage consumers to discover and embrace five specially selected plant classes.

Promotional marketing materials for the five 2021 “Year of the” classes are now available on National Garden Bureau’s website: www.ngb.org.

Each year National Garden Bureau (NGB), the non-profit organization that promotes gardening on behalf of the horticulture industry and its members, encourages the use of selected plants for its “Year of the” program.

For 2021, they are:

The National Garden Bureau members and Board of Directors select plant classes that consumers can grow successfully. Each “Year of the” choice is easy to grow, genetically diverse and includes lots of new varieties—all traits that will help consumers and their gardens flourish.

Promotional Materials

To help retailers and educators spread the word and the use of this program, NGB offers free promotional materials. Click on each link above to find the following downloadable materials for each crop:

A fun and interesting Fact Sheet

A multitude of photos from members

Watercolor logos

A PowerPoint presentation

A printable flyer

An 8×10 sign

“Did You Know” Fun Facts

Posters

“Where to Buy” links to member websites

Promotion Works

NGB began the original “Year of the” program in the early 1980s. Since then, this program has generated tremendous consumer and industry publicity. The entire industry—breeders, brokers, seed companies, growers, nurseries and garden centers—are urged to highlight these flowers and plants when planning their upcoming marketing and make use of all the marketing tools NGB provides.

Publicity of the 2021 “Year of the” choices began in June 2020 at the APGA Virtual event. Publicity direct to the consumer will begin in January 2021. Visit the National Garden Bureau website to download photos, logos, fact sheets and much more. These tools will help the home garden industry encourage gardening with these specific classes.

Join the NGB Social Media community, now over 100,000 strong! Follow NGB on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram and share the posts throughout all of 2021.

Founded in 1920, the National Garden Bureau is a non-profit organization whose mission is to disseminate basic instructions for home gardeners. NGB publishes and sponsors “Year Of The” fact sheets annually featuring flowers and vegetables, including new introductions, which are especially suited to home gardens.