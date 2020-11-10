Fresh-Cut Roses Added to the GSP Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. ­­–– On October 30, 2020, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced that fresh-cut roses will be added to the list of products eligible for preferential treatment under the Generalized System of Preference (GSP).

According to the Association of Floral Importers of Florida (AFIF), adding roses to the GSP will relieve flower importers of about $15 million dollars per year in duties that are paid on roses.

This is a great achievement for the flower industry supporting the importation of roses. In 2019 there were more than 2.3 billion stems of roses that were imported from around the world; including our farm, Jet Fresh Flower Growers in Ecuador which produces natural and color-enhanced fresh-cut roses.

