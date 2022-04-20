Fresh New Look Online For Ball Ingenuity – Meet Up With the Team to Learn More at Cultivate’22

The website BallIngenuity.com is updated with trending plant categories and a focus how to collaborate with this dynamic team. Schedule your in-person meeting at this year’s Cultivate show in Ohio to share your plant innovation.

WEST CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: The product development team at Ball Ingenuity™ is always on the lookout for the “weird, wild and wonderful” in the world of plants. They’re dedicated to partnering with plant breeders and suppliers – large and small – from around the globe to help bring these unique plants to market. Recently this division of distribution leader Ball Seed® has refreshed its website, www.BallIngenuity.com, to showcase all of the trending plant categories they’re exploring to bring the next big thing to market. The updated homepage is animated with a few of the team’s recent success stories, like Jurassic™ Rex Begonias and Shangri-La Philodendron, and new videos share tips for successful production.

“New markets, new trends – Ball Ingenuity is always ready to talk about cutting-edge new plants and look for all the opportunities,” says Joan Mazat, head of new product development for Ball Ingenuity. “The key to our success is cultivating creativity and working with breeders with the talent to think outside the box. We want to take them to the next level.”

Do you have a breeding project to submit to Joan and her passionate team? Now’s your chance to schedule a meeting with Ball Ingenuity at Cultivate’22 (booth #3146) to share YOUR idea while learning about the latest introductions for 2023.

To submit your request to meet one-on-one with Ball Ingenuity while at the Cultivate’22 exhibition, July 17-19, 2022, fill out the form online at ballingenuity.com/meeting .

While on-site in Columbus, Ohio, the Ball Ingenuity booth will also showcase its latest new varieties for 2023 sales, including the Floriosa Celosia series for a rewarding Fall décor program, as well as August Rudbeckia, which is offered in four gorgeous colors and perfect for patios. Also on display will be Julietta Lisianthus, a potted indoor floral sure to spruce up today’s houseplant “Jungleows.”

Visit the refreshed Ball Ingenuity website to learn more about how this dedicated team fosters partnerships through passionate support and commitment to market success. The website also shares plant details on its full product assortment, including the latest 2023 intros listed above and more.