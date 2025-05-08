FreshPortal Software and Service First Processing (SFP) Partner to Bring End-to-End Automation to the Floral Industry 

FreshPortal Software, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for florists, wholesalers, and distributors, has partnered with Service First Processing (SFP), a premier payment automation company. This collaboration delivers a fully integrated platform that streamlines operations, enhances financial processes, supports business growth and better customer experience. Through SFP’s new integration with FreshPortal, businesses can also unlock additional savings and payment automation tools.

FreshPortal’s powerful software allows businesses to automate inventory management, optimize order fulfillment, and improve customer experiences — all from a centralized, cloud-based platform. Through its partnership with SFP, FreshPortal users can now access secure, seamless payment automation services, including accounts receivable (AR), accounts payable (AP), and electronic payment processing solutions, directly within their system.

Key Benefits of the Partnership Include:

Seamless Integration: A fully connected system linking payments, orders, and logistics.

A fully connected system linking payments, orders, and logistics. Optimized Cash Flow: Faster transactions with real-time processing and reporting.

Faster transactions with real-time processing and reporting. Enhanced Efficiency: Reduced manual work and improved accuracy in financial tracking.

Reduced manual work and improved accuracy in financial tracking. Industry-Specific Solutions: Tailored technology built to meet the unique needs of floral and perishable goods businesses.

SFP brings proven expertise in the floral and horticultural industries and currently serves as a trusted payment partner for leading organizations such as CalFlowers, WFFSA (Wholesale Florist & Florist Supplier Association), AmericanHort and many more. By combining FreshPortal’s innovative technology with SFP’s automated payment solutions, businesses can lower costs, improve cash flow, strengthen security, and deliver a better customer experience.

Businesses ready to streamline operations and simplify payments through the FreshPortal and SFP integration can get started today by visiting https://sfprocessing.com/freshportal , calling 866-372-5551 or contacting the SFP team directly at info@SFProcessing.com.

About FreshPortal Software

FreshPortal Software https://freshportal.com/ provides cloud-based software built specifically for the floral and distribution industries, empowering businesses with modern solutions for inventory management, logistics, e-commerce, and customer relationship management. FreshPortal enables companies to streamline operations and deliver exceptional service in a fast- paced market.

About Service First Processing (SFP)

Service First Processing (SFP) is a specialized payment automation company delivering customized solutions that help businesses simplify transactions, reduce processing costs, and automate AR and AP functions. Trusted by leading industry associations including CalFlowers, WFFSA, AmericanHort and others, SFP provides transparent, secure, and scalable payment technology backed by a commitment to outstanding service.