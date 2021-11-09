From Store to Door: How to Safely Ship Flowers to Your Customers

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral November 9, 2021

With the holidays just around the corner, your flower shop is heading into the busiest time of the year. And with so much of your marketing now being done online, you have the potential to reach customers who may be far outside of your regular delivery area. That’s why we thought it would be helpful to give you a simple guide to shipping flowers safely and efficiently. (After all, we do know a bit about the subject.)

No matter which shipping method you choose (see our tips later in this article), the way you package your flowers will make all the difference in whether they arrive safely and in beautiful condition. Follow these steps:

  1. Use a new, sturdy corrugated box

Your choice of box is vital to make sure your flowers arrive safely. Make sure it’s sturdy enough for shipping. Also, don’t ship flowers in a previously used box, no matter how undented or unmarked it may seem. Used corrugated boxes have likely been tossed around and have lost a lot of their structure.

