Future Flowers: Debra Prinzing, Founder of Slow Flowers Society, shares a Vision and Message

Here we are in 2021, and it’s amazing to realize that 10 years ago, I had only just “discovered” the incredible imbalance in the floral marketplace – that 80 percent of cut flowers sold in the U.S. were imported. As an established garden writer with bylined articles appearing in Better Homes & Gardens, Garden Design, the Los Angeles Times and other respected outlets, I thought I had it all figured out.

But I was wrong. Because what avid gardeners and flower lovers like me hadn’t realized was that there was an intentional lack of transparency about the flowers we purchased from the florist or grocery store. There was a global flower marketplace that wanted us to assume those flowers were local or simply not question their origin.

Just because I grew roses, lilies, tulips, and many other beautiful flowers in my home cutting garden didn’t mean the giant floral industry sourced from my hometown, state or region, for that matter.

